PM Sends Message on the Opening of New Academy Year 2021-2022

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his congratulations to the teachers, education staff, students and parents on the opening of the new academic year 2021-2022, and reminded them of preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked and highly appreciated the efforts and commitment for the normalisation of the education sector in the past nearly two years.

The Premier also gave some recommendations to further enhance and develop sustainably the education services in the Kingdom in the New Normal of education sector.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister encouraged the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to find ways to diversify teaching and learning resources in order to ensure responsive and vibrant education services, especially flexible teaching and learning process, to promote digital and distance education, to develop capacity and build strong, vibrant and accountable education system, and so on.

The new academic year of all public schools will begin on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 with around 3 million students.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press