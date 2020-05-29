PM: Smallest U.S. Banknotes Can Be Circulated as Usual on Cambodian Market

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reaffirmed that the three smallest U.S. banknotes – US$ 1, US$ 2, and US$ 5 – can be circulated on Cambodian market as usual.

“I would like to confirm to the public in the country, in addition to a press release of the National Bank of Cambodia issued in the afternoon of May 28, 2020, that the US$ 1, US$ 2, and US$ 5 banknotes are still widely accepted on the markets across the country,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page this evening.

“There is no ban on the circulation of these banknotes as rumour has it. If there is any ban, there will be an official announcement from the National Bank of Cambodia,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

“Please continue to use the banknotes (US$ 1, US$ 2, and US$ 5) freely without any extra charges,” said the Prime Minister.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press