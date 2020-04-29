PM: Strengthening of Traffic Law Enforcement to Ensure People’s Safety

The enforcement of traffic law will be strengthened to ensure the safety and lives of people, underlined Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a message on his official Facebook page this morning.

“Now, the strengthening of traffic law enforcement has been carrying out across the nation. Please, dear all fellow citizens, especially the youths, before driving you need to have a driving licence, while the vehicle shall be subject to taxes and other charges before being on the road,” he said.

This strengthening, he added, is to avoid any road accidents causing injuries and the loss of lives.

“We don’t want to see any traffic accident happen in any of your family,” stressed Samdech Techo Prime Minister, calling on his compatriots to drive carefully with mutual understanding for the safety of all.

The Cambodian authorities will take strict action on any traffic law violations from May 1, 2020 onwards.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press