PM Supports Women’s Economic Empowerment

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his full support to the empowerment of women in their economic decision.

At the celebration of the International Women’s Day 2023 held here at the Peace Palace this morning under the theme “Women Together for Peace and Development in the Digital Age”, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said women empowerment in the family is important for social growth.

The Premier continued that in order to promote gender equality, the Royal Government has put all efforts to enhance women empowerment and ensure the access to education and digital literacy for girls and women.

A study examines labour market trends and obstacles to women’s economic empowerment, released by ADB in 2015 said women’s economic empowerment is essential for more inclusive growth in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse