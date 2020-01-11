PM: Thinking of Peace Every Minute Will Make Cambodia More Stable and Peaceful

Remembering and thinking about peace every minute will make our country safer, more stable and more peaceful.

The remarks were made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia in a Facebook post this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked his compatriots for enhancing the value of peace by adopting the slogan "Thanks, Peace".

In the same message, the Premier also wished his compatriots safe travel and happiness on weekends.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press