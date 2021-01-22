PM: This Morning’s Inauguration Ceremony is a Drill for New Normal Way of Living and Working

Today’s gathering is a drill for the New Normal way of living and working, underlined Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the inauguration ceremony of Ministry of Public Work and Transport (MPWT)’s new main office building and Techo Sen Institute of Public Works and Transport.

All seats at the ceremony were arranged following the safety distance of 1.5 metre recommended recently by the Premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he had received two suggestions for the event’s organisation – at the open space and in the building – but he selected the first option.

“I want to try the first option. This is a drill showing the New Normal way of working in the COVID-19 pandemic era,” he underlined.

The Prime Minister continued that he will choose the second option for the inauguration ceremony of the new office building of Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction on April 4, 2021, as another experience in the New Normal way of life.

“I just want to confirm an exercise for our New Normal life. This point used to be done in Siem Reap province on a small scale, but now we make it a little larger,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press