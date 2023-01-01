PM to Continue to Support AFESIP-Cambodia

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen this morning reconfirmed their continued support to the AFESIP-Cambodia.

While he and his spouse were visiting the victims of sexual assaults and trafficking at the Tom Dy Centre of AFESIP-Cambodia, located in village 24, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said each of the victim will continue to receive monthly 100,000 Riel (US$25), while the centre will receive 20 million Riel for foods, up from 10 million Riel previously, in addition to the 1,200 kg of high quality of milled rice per month.

Moreover, he added, the centre will get US$50,000 annually as reserve fund starting from this year.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to urge for attention to the education of the victims, saying that they must have at least a Bachelor’s degree. “Education is what we can provide for them as a long-term assistance besides their meals,” he stressed.

AFESIP is a non-governmental, non-partisan, and non-religious organisation established at the grass-root level in Cambodia in 1996 to care for and secure the rights of women and girls victimised by or being at risk of human trafficking and sex slavery.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press