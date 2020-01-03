PM to Depart for Collapse Building in Kep Province

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will leave for Kep province to lead the rescue operations at the seven-floor collapsed building.

I'll depart for Kep province in a few minutes to take part in leading the rescue operations of workers trapped in the collapsed building, said the Premier in a Facebook post this evening.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm today while the construction was completed at about 90 percent. This collapsed building is located near Wat Samathi in Kep city, Kep province.

Some 30 workers are believed to be in the building when it collapsed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press