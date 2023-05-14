PM to Meet Opposition Party after the July Election

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will meet the Candlelight Party's leaders after the National Election on July 23, 2023, according to his message on his social media network last night.

“Due to the uncertainty and because I am busy, I would like to set 9 o'clock on July 30, 2023 at the Peace Palace to meet [with the Candlelight Party's leaders] after the election," Samdech Techo Hun Sen said in response to the Candlelight Party’s request.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also raised the question of what the Candlelight Party really wants as it had sent a message of uncertainty by threatening with an unrest and another message requesting a face-to-face meeting with the Premier.

The request of the Candlelight Party was made after Samdech Techo Hun Sen issued a warning message in the afternoon of May 13, 2023 in response to the opposition party's call to its supporters across the country for a so-called peaceful advocacy in case the National Election Committee rejected its registration for the National Election on July 23.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)