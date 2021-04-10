PM Urges Compatriots to Celebrate New Year at Home

The Khmer Traditional New Year to fall next week, from April 14-16, should be celebrated at home, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a special statement from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the at-home celebration of Khmer Traditional New Year is much safer,” stressed Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The Premier called on concerned authorities to strengthen governance on quarantine and other safety health measures, and reinforce the existing laws, underlining that laws are not adopted to threaten people.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the ban on interprovincial travel which will come to an end on April 20 would be extended if the situation of COVID-19 did not get better.

