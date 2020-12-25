PM Urges for Attention to Safety and Health on Christmas Day

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on all people to take care of their health, especially to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please pay attention to your safety and health on Christmas, an important day for Christians,” he wrote on his official Facebook page on Dec. 25, 2020.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged all Cambodian Christians to celebrate the event in their respective families, not to host any gatherings.

The Prime Minister also wished all Christians as well as Cambodians throughout the country good health and safe from COVID-19. At the same time, he reminded them of wearing masks, washing hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based sanitizers, and keeping safety distance, and those being in quarantine to properly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

As of this morning, Cambodia has recorded 363 confirmed cases, of them 354 have successfully recovered with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press