PM Urges for Attention to Traffic Accidents

Traffic accidents have started to increase remarkably since the nation resumed its social and economic activities in November last year, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen noted.

“Yesterday, 14 deaths and 17 injuries due to traffic accidents were reported, while there were only 6 new positive cases and a death case of COVID-19, therefore we have to pay more attention,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this morning at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 148-kilometre-long National Road No 48 improvement project.

To further contribute to reducing the traffic accidents in the country, the Premier suggested the Ministry of Public Works and Transports to work with the Ministry of Interior, especially the General Commissariat of National Police on the creation of a Telegram group in order to let the public join in reporting any traffic law violation.

Major causes of road accidents in Cambodia are excessive speeding, drink driving, overtaking and other violations of traffic laws.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press