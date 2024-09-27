PM Urges Khmer-Chinese Coalition Association to Consider Investing in Border Provinces

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has encouraged the Khmer-Chinese Coalition Association in Cambodia to examine the possibility of investing in border provinces, especially northeastern ones.

The Premier made the encouragement when he received a delegation of the Khmer-Chinese Coalition Association in Cambodia led by its President Lok Neak Oknha Pung Kheav Se.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet thanked the private sector as well as the Khmer-Chinese Coalition Association in Cambodia for their confidence to invest in Cambodia, which has contributed to the Kingdom’s socio-economic development.

The private sector is an indispensable partner of the Royal Government in promoting economic growth and job creation, while the Royal Government will continue to maintain peace, political stability and create an attractive and favourable investment environment for investors, he underlined.

Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister also thanked the Khmer-Chinese Coalition Association in

Cambodia for their financial support for the Royal Government’s Foundation for Border Infrastructure Development focusing on border ring road construction.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet took the opportunity to reaffirm the 7th-mandate Royal Government’s commitment to continue the development of border provinces by focusing on road infrastructure and border ring road construction, the introduction of social land concession programme in order to improve the livelihood of people living along the border, and the continuation of negotiations with neighbouring countries on border demarcation work.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse