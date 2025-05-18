PM Urges Public to Trust Cambodian Justice System After Fatal Traffic Accident



Pursat: Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet has called on the public to remain calm and place their trust in the Cambodian justice system, particularly in the wake of a recent fatal traffic accident.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Prime Minister emphasized that incidents involving drunk driving leading to fatalities cannot be resolved solely through compensation. He stated, “We all follow the same principles: compensation must be paid, and legal action must be taken.” These remarks were made during the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed three-storey school building with 18 classrooms at Hun Sen Pramoy High School in Pursat province.





The Prime Minister’s comments were in response to a tragic incident on May 15 near the Ministry of Interior. A police officer, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of a three-wheeled vehicle driver and injuries to several others.





Hun Manet stressed that driving under the influence, especially resulting in a fatality, would be punished without exception. He asserted that the law applies equally to everyone, emphasizing that legal proceedings should commence within 48 hours of the incident.





In his address, Samdech Thipadei committed to personally overseeing the legal proceedings to ensure justice is served appropriately.

