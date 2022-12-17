PM Voices Continued Support to Professional Media

AKP Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his pride of the progress in the media industry in Cambodia and his continued support to all professional media outlets.

In his message to the 19th Editors’ Forum on “Strengthening the practice of journalistic ethics in Cambodia” on Dec. 17, Samdech Techo Hun Sen gave five recommendations to further improve the media professionalism in the Kingdom.

The Premier advised the media to strengthen the code of conduct and professional practice and oppose opportunists under the label of the press in order to maintain the values and dignity of the media.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also urged for attention to journalists’ training in both professional and digital media so that they can catch up with the current developments of the new media.

In the fight against fake news, he called on the media not to be a distributor of fake news that pollutes society, causing the country to fall into chaos and lose social order.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged the media outlets to continue to disseminate COVID-19 preventive measures more actively and advise people to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

Besides, the Prime Minister asked the media to widely disseminate Cambodia’s efforts and preparations toward the hosting of the 32nd SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press