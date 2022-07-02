PM Warns to Take Legal Action against COVID-related Fake News

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said anyone who created fake news on COVID-19 has to face legal action.

“Please do not take the COVID-19 issue as a joke, it is not acceptable. […] this is not a right of expression. […] The world is against the fake news, why can Cambodia not do it?” he asked while delivering his remarks at the celebration of 18th National Fisheries Day in Phnom Srok district of Banteay Meanchey province this morning.

“Anyone who uses COVID-19 to destroy the public safety will face legal action,” the Premier stressed.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged the public to get the booster doses (3rd, 4th and 5th doses) against COVID-19, reaffirming that Cambodia will provide vaccines to its people free of charge even until the 20th dose.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also reminded his compatriots of the importance to continue adhering to the health safety rules against the pandemic, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure.

