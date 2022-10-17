PM Warns to Take Legal Action against Unlawful Acts against the Government

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen warned here this morning to take legal action against those who are involved in unlawful acts against the legal government.

Addressing to the graduation ceremony for 6,400 students of National University of Management held at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said some politicians had called on people to join their acts against the Royal Government of Cambodia in 2023.

“Those who join any acts in a nondemocratic and unconstitutional manner will be punished by law,” he stressed.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen appealed to all political parties to take part in ensuring a peaceful National Election on July 23, 2023.

Besides, the Prime Minister urged all youths aged 18 years old and over to register for the upcoming election while he himself will also re-register as he has changed his birth date from April 4,1951 to Aug. 5, 1952.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he will re-register to vote at the Teacher Training Centre in Kandal province on Oct. 20.

