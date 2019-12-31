PM Wishes Happy New Year to His Compatriots

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has extended New Year greetings to all his compatriots.

The night of Dec. 31 is the countdown to New Year 2020. Well, some of you have been travelling since Dec. 25. A peaceful country offers the citizens the opportunity to enjoy their holidays, especially the New Year celebration, both inside and outside the country without any worries, wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page this morning.

I and My wife would like to wish all of our dear compatriots happiness, good luck, safe travel and happy family reunion during New Year's Eve, he added.

Tonight, different New Year countdown events will be organised by local authorities and the private sector. To make the event more cheerful, the Ministry of Tourism and the National Committee for Clean City Assessment will be hosting the Best Countdown City of the Year 2020 contest from Dec. 31, 2019 (5pm) to Jan. 2, 2020 (5pm).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press