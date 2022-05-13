PM: Zero New Case for a Week, a Big Success for Cambodia

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced that Cambodia detected no new case of COVID-19 for seven days in a row.

This is a big success derived from the participation of all citizens in the fight against the pandemic, the Premier underlined in his voice message this evening.

Anyway, Samdech Techo Hun Sen kept calling on his compatriots to remain vigilant by sticking to the health safety rules and receiving the booster doses as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of vaccination, stressing that it will it will help ensure the sustainability of the recovery process, thus boosting the economic growth, improving people’s living standard and alleviating poverty.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reaffirmed that Cambodia does not lack vaccines thanks to the remaining vaccines in stock and the successive donations from China, the U.S. and other countries.

According to the Premier, U.S. president H.E. Joe Biden pledged more vaccine supply to Cambodia as well as in the ASEAN Framework.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in now in Washington D.C. to attend the ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit to be held on May 13 afternoon (Washington D.C. time). After the summit, he will leave the U.S. on May 14 and arrive home on May 15.

