PM’S OFFICE CHANNELS JALINAN KASIH AID TO ASNAF STUDENTS IN EVERY PARLIAMENTARY CONSTITUENCY



BATU PAHAT, The Prime Minister’s Office will continue to identify students from the asnaf households in each parliamentary constituency and channel assistance through the Jalinan Kasih programme to alleviate their burden.

Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin said it would try to channel the aid to every parliamentary constituency in the country, but members of parliament (MPs) need to submit applications if there are still asnaf groups in need.

He said that so far, three parliamentary constituencies, namely Batu Pahat, Bandar Tun Razak and Masjid Tanah had received the assistance.

“Batu Pahat is the first parliamentary constituency in Johor to receive ‘special’ aid from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as its MP, Onn Abu Bakar, had previously submitted an application.

“God willing…I will personally hand over the contributions to those in need, including special education students,” he told reporters after handing over the Jalinan Kasih programme contributions at Sekolah Menen

gah Kebangsaan (SMK) Permata Jaya Rengit, near here, today.

A total of 200 students in Batu Pahat, including 15 special education students, received cash aid of RM200 each through the programme.

Azman said that the office did not set a specific target or number of aid recipients but prioritised easing the burden on students to purchase necessary supplies that may have been delayed due to financial constraints.

Meanwhile, a recipient, Siti Nuralya Alysa Norhanazid, 16, said she would use the money wisely by purchasing school supplies such as stationery.

Another recipient, Muaz Syakirin Mohamed Hairul Helmy, 16, said he would also use the money to buy stationery and reference books.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency