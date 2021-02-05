PM’s Planned Vaccination against COVID-19 on Feb. 10 Cancelled

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced the cancellation of his plan to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 10 at Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The Premier made the announcement in a Facebook message this evening, explaining the cancellation by the age requirement for the vaccine.

“Dear compatriots, I have just received the information through the Ministry of Health which had got an official letter from the Office of the Economic and Commercial Advisor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of

Cambodia confirming that

Sinopharm vaccine can be administered only

to those between 18 and 59 years old,” he said.

“For me who is over 68 years old, I cannot be vaccinated. Thus, the planned vaccination programme on Feb. 10, 2021 at Calmette Hospital will be cancelled,” he added.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, most senior officials who have planned to be vaccinated on the same day as him are also over 60 years ago.

Anyway, he reconfirmed, the reception of 600,000 of the one-million doses of China-donated vaccine against COVID-19 at Phnom Penh International Airport on Feb. 7 evening will remain as scheduled.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press