PMTA Verified Launches PMTAFiled.com

Online Resource for Real-Time PMTA Alerts and Updates

Miami, FLA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PMTA Verified announces the launch of PMTAFiled.com; the only independent verified online resource for real-time PMTA alerts and updates.

Founded by a Board-Certified Emergency Room Physician driven to provide his patients and community up-to-date, unbiased, comprehensive product status information and ensures adult consumers and the trade make informed decisions on Pre-Market Authorized products and beyond.

It has been just over seven weeks since the September 9th, PMTA submission deadline and there is even more misinformation and confusion being spread now than before. During this critical time, a dependable online resource for consumers and business-owners is needed to disseminate accurate and reliable information and bring clarification to the market. “At PMTA Verified, we stand for every Small Business Owner’s right to make decisions regarding their business without the fear of fines, unsafe products, or a devastating loss in income due to confiscated inventory”, said Laura Tobin, Press Manager of PMTA Verified at PMTAfiled.com.

PMTA Verified provides vetted and confirmed filing statuses to the product level, making it simple and easy for adult consumers and the trade to understand what phase of the FDA review process brands and products have achieved. Ensuring no invalid or motive driven announcements, the PMTA Verified team works directly with Brand Owners and Manufacturers to obtain signed and verified FDA Acceptance Letters for each stage of the PMTA process. Any brand that has made a claim of PMTA submission or acceptance but has not provided PMTA Verified with a signed FDA letter, will be categorized as “Unverified” until the proper documentation has been submitted and confirmed.

Carlos Smith, MD, PMTA Verified Founder, “After months of dead-end research on behalf of my patients, I was compelled to break through the fog of confusion and provide, through the creation of PMTA Verified, honest and transparent insight into the products consumers may potentially choose. Of course, I always prefer abstinence. I do understand, however, that quitting and continued abstinence from smoking is extremely difficult. Thankfully, over the past several years I have personally witnessed the benefits of ENDS products over combustible tobacco products. And, through PMTA Verified, I can ensure these less hazardous ENDS products remain available to those adult users who depend on them.”

SMOORE, Halo, and Bad Drips are among leading brands confirmed as “Verified” on PMTAFiled.com. The PMTA Verified team continues to work directly with these and other brands to fully vet FDA Acceptance Letters and provide updates for each stage of the PMTA Approval Process.

“We are confident that with all the comprehensive studies, the vapers would be well protected. American vapers would continue its vaping journey with rigorously tested devices and e-liquid options.”, stated Eve Wang, Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited (SMOORE, makers of Vaporesso)

Jeffrey Stamler, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nicopure Labs, a subsidiary of Pure Laboratories, Gainesville, Florida “It’s been almost 2 months since the FDA filing deadline, and the FDA has yet to provide transparency of any kind as to which products and brands are permitted to remain on the market based on an Accepted PMTA application. Nicopure has always been compelled to lead the industry to the safest possible products and standards. It’s great to see PMTA Verified stepping in to fill this void, to assist business owners so that they can wisely invest in inventory and protect their businesses”

PMTA Verified is here to pave the way and bring adult vapers, small business owners, and manufacturers together, united under one goal – to offer verified facts and certainty to the industry in such an uncertain time.

About Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited

The Company is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices and vaping components an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio, and diverse customer base. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 16.5% of the total market share, in 2019. Through its innovative and pioneering vaping technology solutions, the Company operates two principal business segments: research, design, and manufacturing of closed system vaping devices and vaping components for several global leading tobacco companies and independent vaping companies, and research, design, manufacturing, and sale of self-branded open-system vaping devices, or advanced personal vaporizers (APV), for retail clients.

VAPORESSO as a self-brand owned by SMOORE, is carrying the mission of Beyond the Ordinary. With consistent innovating and quality producing, VAPORESSO is dedicated to satisfying its customers through various vape devices with high-quality vaping experience.

About Nicopure Labs and Pure Laboratories

As the ENDS division of global manufacturer Pure Laboratories, Nicopure Labs, makers of world-renowned Halo have experienced over 10 years of global brand dominance by investing in cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art R&D lab, and world-renowned subject experts. As the world’s number one tobacco and menthol e-liquid blends, Nicopure’s products may be found in over 110 countries worldwide and continues to expand its presence globally. For more information about Nicopure, visit www.nicopure.com.

Pure Laboratories LLC, also known as Pure Labs, is an industry leading global consumer goods manufacturer that produces award-winning, first of its kind, patented products. Pure Labs has a state-of-the-art 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Florida as well as industry leading experts focused on revolutionizing regulated and unregulated consumer goods and global brand co-manufacturing.

For media inquiries, please email press@purelabs.com.

About PMTA Verified

PMTA Verified was born in 2016, to a nonprofit organization founded by a group of concerned Vapers and Industry leaders. PMTA Verified is led by an Emergency Room Physician and a passionate group of professionals that have all witnessed the impacts of limited solutions and misinformation within the communities and patients they serve.

To sign up for real-time PMTA alerts and information, visit pmtafiled.com. For media inquiries, please email press@pmtafiled.com. To submit your PMTA filing documentation, email info@pmtafiled.com.

Attachments

Laura Tobin PMTA Verified 800-505-3526 press@pmtafiled.com