Police Identify Suspect Behind Viral Video Insulting Islam.



KUALA LUMPUR: A man who allegedly made negative remarks and insults against Islam, as circulated on social media today, has been identified. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the police would record the suspect’s statement soon, as the individual was currently receiving mental health treatment at a hospital.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the police have initiated an investigation under Section 298A of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. “Today, the police detected a viral video, lasting 1 minute and 4 seconds, which was uploaded by the account holder Tan Chong Ren@Tan Speaker Corner via Facebook,” Rusdi said in a statement here tonight.

The video in question depicts a man inside a vehicle making negative remarks and insults against the religion of Islam. Rusdi emphasised that the police took this matter seriously and would take strict action against any parties that undermined public order and

national security.

Furthermore, Rusdi advised the public not to continue sharing the video, as it may cause discomfort within the community.