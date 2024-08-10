Police Identify Suspect In Stabbing Of Two Women In Surau Toilet



KUALA LUMPUR, Police have identified a male suspect believed to be a local who attacked two women with a knife in the toilet of Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, Jalan SS 5A/10 Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said police are now actively conducting operations to trace the whereabouts of the suspect.

“Police have also obtained a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) recording from a house near the scene of the incident which recorded the suspect’s car leaving the surau area after the incident.

“Based on the information obtained, the police force is now trying to locate the suspect. However, the motive for the attack has not been identified,” he said in a statement today.

So far the police have recorded the conversations of seven witnesses to help the investigation.

Meanwhile, commenting on the condition of the two victims, Shahrulnizam said that one of the victims, the headmistress of a religious school in Kelana Jaya, had already been discha

rged from the hospital and was present to testify at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD), to assist the investigation.

“However, another victim is still getting treatment at Shah Alam Hospital,” he said.

In the incident at 1.30 pm yesterday, the suspect, a man believed to be a local, attacked a 26-year-old female salesperson and a 52-year-old headmistress, in the surau area in Kelana Jaya armed with a rambo knife.

As a result of the incident, the salesperson involved suffered head and stomach injuries as a result of being stabbed with a knife, while the headmistress suffered major injuries to her left arm and hand.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the two victims did not know the suspect involved.

Sukma: Thurgashree Will Carry That Weight For Penang Despite Kidney Scare

10/08/2024 06:12 PM

Penang’s sole weightlifter T. Thurgashree

By Siti Azila Alias

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Despite being plagued with uncertain health, Penang’s sole weightlifter T. Thurgashree stubbornly will not back

down from her mission to grab a medal at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA XXI) in Sarawak.

With about a week left before opening action on Aug 19, Thurgashree, 18, who will compete in the women’s category not exceeding 45 kilogrammes (kg), refuses to let illness defeat her, not to mention when she is the sole hope for Penang’s weightlifting fortune.

Recalling the dark spot in her burgeoning career, the youngest of the three siblings said she was suddenly taken ill by a viral attack on her kidneys last April when she was warded for 20 days.

‘At first, I was really disappointed because I was aiming for a gold medal for SUKMA this time and I have been training for over a year when I suddenly fell sick. Before it was easy for me to lift 70 kg but then I felt weak with even 30 kg.

‘However, I am grateful because the people around me all supported and encourage me to fight on, to do my best no matter what the circumstances,’ she told Bernama when undergoing training at Wisma Angkat Bukit DO here.

Besides her fat

her M. Thanabalasingam, who is also coach, sister Logassree, 23, who is also a former weightlifter and SUKMA 2016 gold medallist, is the most important inspiration in the revival of her career.

‘The last time Penang won a gold medal for weightlifting was in 2016 and it was my sister who contributed, that’s why I want to fight this time to get the gold but in the current situation, I can only hope that on competition day, my best will be good enough for gold,’ she said.

Meanwhile, Thanabalasingam was happy with the performance shown by his daughter even though she was still fighting pain but at the same time, he exuded confidence that the young athlete can pull off a surprise.

In terms of training, he said Thurgashree, who is on her third SUKMA mission in the biennial games after the editions in Perak and Kuala Lumpur, trains five days a week alternately since she is still in the recovery process and he refused to put too much pressure on her.

‘What happened (the illness) slowed down her training a bit sin

ce she was warded for 20 days of treatment. In fact, I told her to retire but she obstinately longs to compete,’ he sighed.

He said Thurgashree even found time for two tournaments after her hospital discharge by participating in the 2024 Zealfit Weightlifting Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the 2024 National Weightlifting Championship in Johor last June by winning respectively gold and silver.

Thanabalasingam also thanked the Penang State Sports Council (MSN) for overseeing his daughter’s health by providing the best medical experts in her follow-up treatment to ensure she is at optimum form.

In the meantime, the president of the Penang Weightlifting Association (PABPP) Mohd Faruk Abdul Rahman said they would still bear the cost of sending a sole competitor.

‘We have back-up athletes who have not yet reached the criteria to go to SUKMA so we will hold back to ‘polish’ further for the next edition because weightlifting is different from other sports as it takes a long time to mature which is two to three

years and athletes we are sending this time already have SUKMA experience,” he said.

Based on the record of achievements at the 20th edition of SUKMA, the Penang weightlifting squad managed to bring home one silver and two bronze.

SUKMA XXI will open on Aug 17 with the weightlifting event scheduled from Aug 19-23 at the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall near Betong, involving 300 athletes and officials.

A total of eight categories are contested in each of the men’s and women’s events according to the competition format set by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), in which the winner is only given one medal for the best overall Snatch and Clean-and-Jerk.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency