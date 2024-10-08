PolicyStreet Offering 5,000 Free Road Tax In Tandem With ‘Truly Free Road Tax’ Campaign



KUALA LUMPUR, The “Betul-Betul FREE Road Tax” campaign organised by PolicyStreet is back for the third time from Oct 10-11, offering Malaysians a golden opportunity to get free road tax.

The campaign which runs from 10am to 10pm is held in conjunction with the special date of 10.10, and this time offers ten times the benefits compared to the first edition, with 5,000 Malaysians set to enjoy free road tax.

“During the flash promotion, the first 5,000 Malaysians who own a car with an engine capacity below 1600cc can enjoy free road tax.

“Meanwhile, car owners with an engine capacity of 1600cc and above will enjoy a discount, ensuring they get the cheapest road tax or ‘Cheapest Road Tax in Town’,” said PolicyStreet in a statement.

Not only offering free road tax, PolicyStreet has also introduced an Interest-Free Easy Payment Plan that allows Malaysians to pay for car insurance in instalments over 3, 6, or 12 months, without incurring interest.

This facility can be enjoyed by credit card holders from nine l

eading banks in the country, including Maybank, Public Bank, and CIMB Bank.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet Group, Yen Ming Lee said in a statement that this campaign reflects the company’s commitment to help Malaysians through innovative and affordable insurance solutions.

‘At PolicyStreet, our goal is to focus on serving underserved communities through innovative insurance solutions. We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to consumers by not only offering ‘the Cheapest Road Tax in Town’, but also ensuring that car insurance is meaningful and convenient for every Malaysian,” he said.

Car insurance can be renewed up to two months before the expiry date, and consumers are advised to take advantage of this savings opportunity by renewing their insurance digitally via the car.policystreet.com website as early as possible.

PolicyStreet is a regional full-stack group of insurance technology (InsurTech) companies providing advanced digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumer

s in Southeast Asia and Australia.

To increase insurance penetration in Malaysia, PolicyStreet’s protection now extends to the ‘underserved’ gig workers economy, with on-the-job personal accident insurance for delivery riders that covers accidental death, permanent disablement, medical and funeral expenses for road accidents, according to Fintech News (survey).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency