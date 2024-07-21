POLITICAL HYPOCRACY, HATRED, FAKE NEWS AND SLANDER CAN HARM UNITY AND HARMONY ENJOYED SINCE INDEPENDENCE – FAHMI



KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil urged the people to not allow political hypocracy, hatred to grow to a level that fake news and slander can be used for specific purposes.

Fahmi said the spread of fake news and slander are dangerous as resorting to such desperate moves can tarnish the image of Malaysia, disrupt unity and harmony that has existed for so long and at the same time pose a threat to the country’s ideals of independence.

‘Moving into 67 years of Independence, unity among the people of various races, religion and background must continue to be strong and vibrant.

‘We have entered the phase of celebrating the Month of Independence and Malaysia Day. Therefore, put differences aside and enjoy the true meaning of Independence that can unite the people,’ he said in his X account today.

Fahmi also offered his highest appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for launching the Month of Independence and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign in Cyberjaya, tod

ay.

‘Thank you also to (Yang Amat Berhormat) the Menteri Besar of Selangor (Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari) for the state government’s consent to be the host and the celebrations and festivities held in Selangor Darul Ehsan. Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka!,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency