Port of Tanjung Pelepas Collaborates With Navis to Optimize RTG Fleet

ATLANTA , Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navis, a leading global provider of port and terminal operating systems and carrier and vessel technology solutions, today announced Port of Tanjung Pelepas successfully implemented Navis RTG Optimization to improve utilization of its rubber tire gantry crane fleet and reduce handling costs per TEU. RTG Optimization processes multiple dynamic business rules and complex operating constraints to automate execution decisions, increase crane productivity and improve operating efficiency.

As one of the world’s busiest container ports and Malaysia’s largest container terminal with an annual capacity of 12.5 million TEUs, Port of Tanjung Pelepas operates state-of-the-art facilities that include 172 rubber tire gantry cranes to manage container stacking on-site. Port of Tanjung Pelepas is a joint venture between MMC Corporation and APM Terminals, a leading global ports group. PTP is one of the first APMT terminals to implement Navis RTG Optimization.

“We are excited to partner with Port of Tanjung Pelepas and APMT to support their business goals,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Navis. “RTG Optimization is an example of the innovation we are driving in our execution platform to unlock new value for our customers.”

As the premier global provider of terminal operating systems, Navis’s deep domain knowledge, implementation agility and ease of partnership enabled successful implementation and delivery of RTG Optimization at Port of Tanjung Pelepas.

Marco Neelsen, Chief Executive Officer of Port of Tanjung Pelepas said, “The transition of digitalization and automation is speeding up in the entire maritime industry. To secure efficient, sustainable operations and business competitiveness, PTP has proactively invested in its assets and infrastructure aligned with the PTP ESG agenda and digital strategy roadmap. PTP is committed to continue with the journey and further create sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Joe Schofield, Chief Operating Officer of Port of Tanjung Pelepas said, “Digitalization is the way of the future, and our goal is to use technology to create a safer work environment for our workforce while simultaneously improving our efficiency, productivity, and customer experience.

“Our recent accomplishment in becoming the first port in Malaysia to surpass the 1 million TEUs handling mark in a month is a good example of how enhanced visibility across all RTGs in our yard and upcoming jobs at our terminal, enable us to take strategic action to enhance our efficiency, crane productivity and truck turnaround time. This simultaneously provides our workforce with an advanced tool to continue delivering best-in-class service for our customers.”

About Navis, LP

Navis, the premier port and terminal operating system and provider of carrier and vessel technology solutions, combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through a holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations.

About the Port of Tanjung Pelepas

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is Malaysia’s largest container terminal. The port delivers reliable, efficient and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market.

PTP is a joint venture between MMC Corporation Berhad (70%), a leading utilities and infrastructure group and APM Terminals (30%), a leading global ports group with a global port network in 62 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 0f7d11e6-8909-4a49-816d- 3e2d7ddf1db8

