Pos Gob Orang Asli Urge Authorities To Address Road Damage Before Monsoon Season.



GUA MUSANG: Almost 1,000 people of the Temiar Orang Asli community in Pos Gob are hoping that prompt action will be taken by the authorities before the monsoon season begins to address the issues with the main road, which often becomes damaged when it rains.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, resident Jati Roslan, 32, stated that the community relies on this route as their sole access for daily activities, which compels them to navigate muddy roads where motorcycle tyres frequently get stuck. She explained that their motorcycles often break down after traversing this road because there are several spots with very thick mud, reaching up to the chain of the motorbike. This issue becomes more pronounced when it rains, causing severe damage to the road from Kampung Tembaga to Kampung Gob.

Jarinah Along, 28, a resident from Kampung Kacheng, mentioned that during the rainy season, they always prepare with supplies, bringing along a canvas tent, cloth for mats, snacks, and a lamp in case they get stuck or stranded

on the way home after their daily activities.

Meanwhile, Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani highlighted that after his survey of several locations along the route to Pos Gob, immediate action is necessary since this is a crucial road for children going to school and for transporting patients in emergency situations. He noted that discussions will be held with the Ministry of Rural Development (KKDW) and Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), expressing hope that agencies have plans to repair the three identified areas that have suffered severe damage.