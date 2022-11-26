Possible Investment in Ropeway Mobility in Preah Sihanouk Discussed

AKP Phnom Penh, H.E. Em Pheap, Deputy Governor of Preah Sihanouk and Mr. Martin Ladner, Manager of Doppelmayr Group of Austria on Nov. 24 discussed a possibility of introducing ropeway mobility in the province.

Mr. Martin Ladner presented his company’s service to the deputy governor and his team in their meeting at Preah Sihanouk provincial hall.

H.E. Em Pheap expressed his deep interest in the ropeway mobility as another tourism product to attract more visitors to the province with beautiful beach and islands.

The deputy governor also encouraged the company to invest especially in Koh Rong area and was positive that the investment will bring more complementary investment and tourists to the province.

Mr. Martin Ladner thanked the provincial administration for the meeting, stressing that his company has been investing in ropeway mobility of different types in 50 countries across the world.

According to H.E. Em Pheap, Preah Sihanouk is a potential province with 199 investment companies (from 1994 to October 2022) of them 84 are investing in tourism

The province also has over 80 projects investing in connecting tourism and nature.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press