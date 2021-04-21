Possible Thunder, Lightning, and Gusts Warned

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has urged vigilance among the public of possible thunder, lightning, and gusts brought along by the prolonged low pressure covering Cambodia, according to its warning yesterday.

The effects of the low pressure, it added, could make especially some parts of lowland and coastal areas of the country exposed to heavy rainfall.

Between April 21 and 27, the temperature in Cambodia would vary between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius for the central lowland areas and from 23 to 35 degrees Celsius for the mountainous areas in the north and northeast.

The temperature could be between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas, it continued, warning people of high waves.

