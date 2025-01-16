PPAP Sees Increasing Container Throughput in 2024



Phnom Penh: The listed-Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), the second largest port in the country, witnessed remarkable growth in container throughput last year, according to a Business Outcome filed to the Cambodia Securities Exchange.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the PPAP handled container throughput of 480,200 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs), up 21.19 percent from 396,225 TEUs in a year before, the report stated.

The freshwater port handled throughput of cargoes and gas-fuel of a combined 4.14 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 15.91 percent, the source pointed out, underlining that cargo vessels through the port rose by 26.8 percent to 4,894 voyages.

Passenger boats increased by 24.8 percent to 708 voyages carrying on board a total of 36,150 passengers, up 43.73 percent compared to 2023, it added.

H.E. Phorn Rim, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, attributed the port’s positive performance to the government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and streamline

customs procedures.

‘The growth in container throughput is a positive sign, reflecting the growth of businesses and the country’s international trade activities, contributing to Cambodia’s economy,’ he emphasised.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport said that the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port will continue to focus on modernising operations in accordance with standards and technology systems, increasing the competition with domestic and foreign ports, and bringing port services closer to consumers.

The efficient handling of cargo at the port is crucial for maintaining the competitiveness of Cambodia’s export, said H.E Phorn Rim.