PRA Health Sciences Launches COVID-19 Monitoring Program

RALEIGH, N.C., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRA Health Sciences announced today the commercial availability of the COVID-19 Monitoring Program, a mobile app-driven, tiered initiative that allows employers, payers, providers and health systems to track the health and wellbeing of individuals who may be asymptomatic, exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Based on an individual’s COVID-19 disease status, they are assigned to one of three groups:

The educational program, which provides vital sign tracking, prevention techniques and mental health support for those who are asymptomatic.

The quarantine program, which delivers insights on what to watch for, addresses feelings of fear and isolation, and connects with a healthcare professional for those who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The in-depth monitoring program, which addresses symptom management, frequent monitoring by a healthcare professional and care coordination for those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who are still at home.

By downloading the program’s app on their personal mobile devices, participants in the program will be able to report key health metrics related to COVID-19 such as body temperature, heart rate and pulse oximetry. In addition, participants report on symptoms of COVID-19 like shortness of breath, fatigue and changes in coughing. Participants benefit from PRA’s nurse-led clinical call center staff, who monitor the information reported through the app on a daily basis. The trained staff can address physical symptoms, as well as the social and psychological impacts they may be experiencing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the critical need for organizations of all sizes to be able to remotely assist individuals in monitoring their health and wellbeing,” said Kent Thoelke, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at PRA Health Sciences. “Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are about to see our healthcare system and its infrastructure significantly stretched. With this program, individuals can have the peace of mind that they can connect with a healthcare professional from the comfort of their own homes while maintaining social distancing. Having the ability to interact with individuals remotely during this uncertain time is critical to maintaining the infrastructure and capability of the healthcare system as well as safety of patients and business continuity.”

The program, which was created by Care Innovations, a PRA Health Sciences company, can be deployed within days. Built on the cloud based Health Harmony Digital Health Platform, the program can also scale immediately and receive updated content as guidelines are changed.

PRA is deploying the COVID-19 Monitoring Program and mobile app to healthcare organizations, large employers, and the company is in discussions with academic institutions, governmental organizations, health departments and other private businesses to roll out the program.

For more information on the COVID-19 Monitoring Program, please contact Care Innovations at https://www.careinnovations. com/contact/ or by phone at 855-885-CARE.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 17,500 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com