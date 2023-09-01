PRE-MARRIAGE COURSE CERTIFICATE: 10-YEAR VALIDITY PERIOD PROPOSAL UNDER CONSIDERATION – JAKIM

The proposed 10-year validity period for the Islamic Pre-Marriage Course certificate beginning Oct 1 (2023) as reported, is still at the consideration stage, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) said in a statement today.

According to Jakim, the proposal was raised to ensure that the content of the course module is more relevant and effective for prospective married couples.

Jakim said the department had discussed the proposal with the State Islamic Religious Departments (JAIN).

"It is still at the proposal stage and being considered for implementation," said Jakim.

Last Wednesday (Aug 30), a portal reported Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail as saying the validity period of the course certificate based on the Islamic Pre-Marriage Course Integrated Module (MBKPI) for the purpose of applying for a JAWI Marriage Licence is not more than 10 years.

Currently, the certification is valid for life.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency