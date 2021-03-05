Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum: An Active Resource Centre and Preserver

Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum in Siem Reap province is not only a resource of Khmer historical knowledge, but has also mobilised public support for the conservation.

The impact was noticed by the museum's acting director Mr. Pen Chamrong, stressing that it continues to secure regular showcases of ancient pottery, other remains of Khmer ancestors, statues, and arts.

Increasingly, it has become a resource centre of knowledge from ancient Khmer for the public, particularly students, youth, and researchers, he said.

He continued that the museum has also encouraged study visits from various education institutions of different levels.

With increased knowledge among the public as well as students and researchers, they have contributed their personal collection to the library to pass on the knowledge to the next generations.

The richness of the museum’s resources could be credited mainly to the contribution of and the support from the APSARA Authority, and various international organisations, he added.

Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum is located in Boeung Don Pa village, Slor Kram commune, Siem Reap provincial city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press