Preah Sihanouk and Phnom Penh SEZs Attract Four New Investment Projects

The Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone in Preah Sihanouk province and the Royal Group Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone in Phnom Penh capital have attracted four new investment projects with a total capital of US$16.3 million.

According to a press release of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), the four projects, recently approved by the CDC’s Cambodian Special Economic Zone Board, will focus on the manufacturing of plywood, plastic bags, paper products, and printing and packaging products.

The first three projects will be located in Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, while the last one in Royal Group Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone, it pointed out.

The newly approved projects are expected to generate some 740 jobs for the locals.

