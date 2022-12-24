Preah Sihanouk Governor Supports Proposed SSEZ Trade Fair

Preah Sihanouk provincial governor supports a proposed trade fair of the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) scheduled for May 2023.

The Governor H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun responded positively to the request raised to him by SSEZ Chief Executive Officer Mr. Cao Jianjiang in their meeting on Dec. 23 at the provincial hall.

According to Mr. Cao Jianjiang, the SSEZ trade fair was aimed to cheer the 10th anniversary of the One Road One Belt initiative of the People’s Republic of China to promote global infrastructure connectivity.

The SSEZ will also take the opportunity to inaugurate its new vehicle tire factory of new technology from China, he added.

The CEO hoped to extend an invitation to the governor of Jiangsu province, PRC’s eastern coastal province and a sister province alliance with Preah Sihanouk, to attend the trade fair.

H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun supported the proposed trade fair, especially to mark the 10th One Road One Belt anniversary and to officially open Preah Sihanouk’s first-ever vehicle tire factory.

The new factory is expected to provide about 1,500 job vacancies.

The SSEZ trade fair was also seen as an opportunity to attract more investors and tourists to Preah Sihanouk province in the future.

