Preah Sihanouk Rāja Buddhist University and Somaiya Vidyavihar University Sign Cooperation MoU

AKP Phnom Penh, March 19, 2023 –Preah Sihanouk Rāja Buddhist University (SBU) in Phnom Penh and Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai of India have reached a Memorandum of Understanding to boost learning and research among young Buddhist monks, students and staff.

The signing ceremony was held here this week under the presidency of H.E. Pen Vibol, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religious Affairs, H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India, and Preah Putdhavongsa Hou Chivneath, Deputy General Inspector of National Buddhist Education.

The MoU aims to create an academic platform to engage young students and faculty to develop capacity for supporting overall development of quality and modern system of education, pointed out a press release from the Embassy of India AKP received this morning.

The activities under the MoU include conducting cross-institutional research, faculty exchanges, and special projects with a focus on several disciplines of studies, it added.

According to the same source, capacity building through institutional linkages is one of the important areas of cooperation between India and Cambodia. In November 2022, an MoU was signed between Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur and Institute of Technology Cambodia for digitisation of Buddhist Heritage Sites. There is also an MoU between Jammu University and Preah Sihanouk Rāja Buddhist University since 2016. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) have established a Chair for Buddhist and Sanskrit Studies at Preah Sihanouk Rāja Buddhist University and an ICCR visiting Professor from India is teaching at the University.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse