Preah Sihanouk, Thai Delegation Discuss Investment Potential

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration has received a delegation from the Thai Enterprise Development Division to discuss investment potential in the province.

Deputy Governor of Preah Sihanouk province, Mr. Long Dimanche, accompanied by representatives of tourism associations, agencies, and entrepreneurs associations, met the Thai delegation led by Mr. Audsitti Sroithong on Aug. 17

As highlighted by the deputy governor, Preah Sihanouk province has beautiful beaches, 32 tourism islands, and is rich in ocean resources.

The province's deep-sea port, which is 9.5 metres deep, is a gateway for about 70 percent of goods importing into and exporting from Cambodia.

He added that the depth of the port will be increased to 14.5 metres by 2030 and then to 17.5 metres to accommodate larger transport vessels.

The province, he continued, is also home to special economic zones of goods stockpiled for regional distribution and some 170 factories operating.

To make Preah Sihanouk province a multi-purpose economic zone, the Royal Government of Cambodia is expanding the province's airport, and the city is also connected by railway and highway to Phnom Penh capital, and other provinces.

Preah Sihanouk province has been cooperating well with the provinces of Trat and Chanthaburi in Thailand.

Mr. Audsitti Sroithong appreciated the briefing and spoke highly of Preah Sihanouk's rapid development, and he was very optimistic about Thailand's investments in the province in the near future.

He also proposed the establishment of an investment coordination mechanism between the province and the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

