Preah Vihear Opens New Rubber Processing Plant to Boost Economy and Ecology



Preah Vihear: Preah Vihear province launches a new natural rubber processing plant, prevailing new markets for the resource, livelihood opportunities, and ecological balance. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service H.E. Hun Many chaired the inauguration of the rubber processing plant, operated by domestic investor Try Pheap Import Export Co. Ltd., on Jan. 28.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the deputy prime minister emphasized the plant’s role in diversifying the market for Cambodia’s natural rubber. The facility will process rubber from trees grown on concessional land, generating income for local communities and factory workers while increasing forest cover to help balance Cambodia’s ecology.





During the event, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries H.E. Dith Tina highlighted the critical role of private sector involvement, such as the efforts by Try Pheap Group, in advancing agricultural development and improving livelihoods.





Preah Vihear Provincial Governor H.E. Kim Rithy expressed gratitude to the deputy prime minister, the minister, and the investor for their support of the processing plant, which he believes will significantly enhance the local economy and the lives of residents in the province.





In addition to the plant investment, the Try Pheap Group is also involved in developing infrastructure and facilities, including roads, community centers, schools, markets, pagodas, and health centers, to support both the plant workers and nearby residents.

