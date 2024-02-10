Preah Vihear to Have New Blood Bank Building Soon



Preah Vihear has broken ground for the construction of a new blood bank building, vital for the lifesaving of not only its residents but also those in need of blood.

The construction of the building was initiated by the provincial governor, H.E. Kim Rithy, who presided over the ground-breaking of the construction recently.

During the event, he highlighted that the facility will bring emergency support closer to the people in remote areas.

The new building is being constructed in the 16 January Referral Hospital and will be well equipped with necessary facilities.

The construction of the one-story blood bank building of 8 metres by 16 metres is expected to be completed in May 2024.

Every year, Cambodia needs at least 170,000 bags of blood to meet the demand for it, and the country could have only 140,000 bags of blood last year.

Source:Agence Kampuchea Presse