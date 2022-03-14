Precision Valve Corporation announces Harald Biederbick as Chief Executive Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C. and PARIS , March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision Valve Corporation (“PRECISION” or the “Company”), the aerosol valves world leader and a leading global manufacturer for actuators and other dispensing solutions across a variety of end markets, appoints Harald Biederbick as Chief Executive Officer effective March 21, 2022. Mr. Biederbick succeeds Mario Barbero, who has stepped down having served as Chief Executive Officer since 2016.

Mr. Biederbick joins PRECISION with 15 years in the packaging industry, most recently serving as Group Chief Executive Officer of RKW SE, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of plastic film and nonwoven solutions catering to the packaging, personal care, chemical, and agricultural industries. In this role, Mr. Biederbick was responsible for over 3,000 employees worldwide and numerous production plants across North America, Europe, and Asia. Over the course of his tenure at RKW SE, Mr. Biederbick successfully led numerous organic and acquisition growth initiatives and brings significant experience to PRECISION in the areas of operational and commercial best practices.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to welcome Harald to the PRECISION team,” said Ryan Mashinter, Managing Director at ONCAP. “Harald’s extensive experience and track record of creating value through strategy and business transformation bodes well for continued success with PRECISION’s ongoing and future value creation initiatives.” Mr. Mashinter continued, “We would also like to thank Mario for his leadership and many contributions to PRECISION. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Biederbick commented, “I am very enthusiastic to be joining the PRECISION team at such an exciting time for the Company. PRECISION’s storied history, strong reputation for innovation and quality, and leading global footprint, serves as an incredible platform to continue pursuing the many compelling growth opportunities that exist at the Company. I look forward to joining the PRECISION management team to continue serving the Company’s customers and creating value for its stakeholders in the years to come.”

About PRECISION

PRECISION, the inventor of the modern aerosol valve, is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of aerosol valves, actuators, and other dispensing solutions for various end-markets, such as the personal care, household, food, industrial, and pharmaceutical markets. With 17 facilities in 15 countries on 6 continents, PRECISION is the only player that offers global coverage.

