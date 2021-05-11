Preparation for ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has convened a meeting among the national commission for the preparation of ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings to be hosted by Cambodia in 2022.

The meeting took place yesterday through Videoconference under the chairmanship of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce and National Representative of the ASEAN Economic Community, H.E Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports and National Representative of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, the three ASEAN pillars’ representatives, and senior officials from relevant ministries and institutions were present at the virtual preparatory meeting.

The meeting discussed themes and priorities for the ASEAN Summits, branding, initiatives to align with the pillars, functioning of each sub-commission and specific date of ASEAN Summits 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press