PRESAGIS Selected to Provide Software Tools and Services to Meet Boeing’s Future Avionics User Interface Development Needs

VAPS XT, UA Accelerator and UA Emulator to become part of Boeing’s development tools suite

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRESAGIS, a technology innovator and a leading provider of graphical user interface development tools and software, is pleased to announce that its products have been chosen to provide Human-Machine Interface (HMI) development capabilities to Boeing.

Initiated in 2019, the multi-year agreement provides Boeing with PRESAGIS’ line-up of innovative and intuitive software tools and support to satisfy its graphical user interface development needs through the following products:

The VAPS XT suite of tools for developing embedded graphics displays . Supporting both standard design techniques and the ARINC 661 Standard, the tools enable development of ARINC 661 widgets and Binary Definition Files. The suite includes graphics server source code, used to deploy complete ARINC 661-conformant Cockpit Display Systems (CDS).

UA Accelerator and UA Emulator. The UA Accelerator tool for development of ARINC 661 User Applications, and UA Emulator for debugging and verification of ARINC 661 systems, have also been selected, giving a complete development environment for ARINC 661 systems.

DO-178C certification. Certification kits including DAL A evidence for each of these products to reduce development risk and time to market.

Use of these software tools enables engineers to design, prototype, verify and deploy systems that can be certified to the highest levels.

“We are pleased to be able to support Boeing’s graphical user interface development projects by providing them with our full set of software tools and capabilities,” said Paul Jennings, Head of Embedded Graphics at PRESAGIS. “PRESAGIS’ customers have used our HMI graphical modeling and development tools to successfully create and deploy software for more than thirty years,” he added.

PRESAGIS’ graphics development tools are an open and extensible COTS graphical HMI modeling and development software suite. These tools provide solutions for building real-time applications supporting Standard and ARINC 661 certifiable and non-certifiable safety-critical environments. VAPS XT is an easy-to-use yet powerful full-featured software tool for the rapid development of interactive graphical HMI displays for avionics and other applications. UA Accelerator and UA Emulator complement VAPS XT when designing an ARINC 661 System, linking graphics layout development with development of the UA system model, code generating the ARINC 661 interface code, and supporting a full verification and debugging environment for ARINC 661 Protocol. This full set of software tools allows a user to capture the design of an HMI, automatically generate source code to implement that design, deploy the design to one or more target platforms, and ultimately achieve DO-178C certification.

About PRESAGIS

PRESAGIS is a global leader providing commercial modeling, simulation and user interface development tools software to the aerospace, defense and security, and critical infrastructure markets. PRESAGIS is at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays. PRESAGIS also combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers streamline development workflows, reduce project risks, and deliver game-quality immersive simulations. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world’s most respected organizations such as Boeing, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Thales and CAE among others. For more information, visit www.presagis.com.

