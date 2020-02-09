President of Laos Begin Two-day State Visit in Cambodia

H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic started his two-day state visit in the Kingdom of Cambodia this morning, at the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

The Lao leader was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Chaufea Veang Kong Sam Ol, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Royal Palace and H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, as well as many other senior Cambodian government officials and Lao Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Amphay Kindavong.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during the visit, H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith will be granted a Royal Audience by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace and will receive separate courtesy calls by Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith will lay wreath at the Monument of Independence and pay tribute and respect at the Royal Memorial of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh, the Late King-Father of Cambodia, it continued.

The state visit of H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith will be another significant milestone to further strengthen the comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership as well as to promote good bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in all fields between the two good neighboring countries and peoples, underlined the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press