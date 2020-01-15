President of the Cambodian NA Meets Deputy Chairwoman of Vietnamese National Assembly

Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin has received a courtesy call from H.E. Ms. Tong Thi Phong, Deputy Chairwoman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the meeting held on Jan. 15 on the sidelines of the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-28) at the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, H.E. Ms. Tong Thi Phong invited Samdech Heng Samrin to join meetings to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly in 2020.

Those are the meeting between Cambodian and Vietnamese women parliamentarians, the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the ASEAN-AIPA Interface Meeting.

H.E. Ms. Tong Thi Phong conveyed to Samdech Heng Samrin invitations for Cambodian lawmakers to take part in the meetings in 2020 including those on cultural, educational and economic affairs. She also expressed admiration for arrangements, addresses and achievements of the APPF-27 hosted by Cambodia last year.

Samdech Heng Samrin accepted the invitations from the Vietnamese side and delegated responsibility to working groups for further communication.

Both parliaments have strong ties. We support each other at inter-parliamentary forums such as this Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Australia, he said.

Samdech Heng Samrin expressed satisfaction with the economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and noted that the two-way trade between Cambodia and Vietnam was soon expected to reach US$5 billion.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press