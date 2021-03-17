HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China’s top legislature endorsed on Thursday a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which marks another major step to improve the region’s legal and political systems, said Lv Jian-she, President of the Hong Kong-based Chinese Culture and Arts Association.

The plan was initiated by the vice chairman of the NPC (National People’s Congress) Standing Committee Wang Chen at the opening meeting of the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC on 5 March, he delivered an explanatory speech about a draft decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, showing the determination of NPC to remove existing institutional risks, to ensure the administration of Hong Kong by Hong Kong people with patriots as the main body.

According to the draft decision, the change is based on the overall framework of the Hong Kong Basic Law and the National Security Law for Hong Kong, and it will be reflected in amendments to Annex I and II of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, but not revising its principal part of the Basic Law. Currently, half of Hong Kong’s legislature, known as the Legislative Council (LegCo), is directly elected by voters. Once the amendments take effect, Hong Kong’s chief executive will continue to be elected by the Election Committee. The committee will also elect a relatively large share of LegCo members and directly participate in the nomination of all LegCo candidates. To respond to this, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says the city’s postponed legislative elections could be delayed even further due to changes to its electoral system planned.

Back in 2019, massive protests happened in Hong Kong escalated into violence that caught the world’s attention, said Lv Jian-she, President of the Chinese Culture and Arts Association. To take control of the situation, the Hong Kong National Security Law was implemented in June 2020, which seems to be a safeguard to the local society. And this time, the amendments will bring further political safeguard to Hong Kong. The proposed reforms would ensure the Hong Kong legislature is filled strictly with patriots as patriotism is fundamental to the governance of a government, Lv Jian-she added.

From “One Country, Two Systems,” “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong” to “Patriots administering Hong Kong,” the local government will be able to focus on resolving deep-seated problems for its people, for example in education, health care and housing, just like Carrie Lam said: “the measures will improve the city’s ability to govern itself”.

