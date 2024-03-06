Presidents of Cambodian and French Parliaments Hold Bilateral Meeting



The President of the National Assembly of the French Republic highly appreciates the official visit of her Cambodian counterpart in France to join the summit of female parliamentary speakers hosted by the country.

The President of French Parliament, H.E. Ms. Yaël Braun-Pivet, highlighted her impression when receiving the President of Cambodian National Assembly, Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, in Paris on Mar. 5.

Samdech Khuon Sudary told H.E. Ms. Yaël Braun-Pivet that she was pleased to see the blossoming relationship and cooperation between the legislative bodies of Cambodia and France.

It will not only benefit the two countries and peoples but also contribute to the multilateral principle, the promotion of dialogue mechanisms, and the maintenance of global peace and social stability, she added.

Samdech Khuon Sudary briefed her French counterpart on the rapid progress of Cambodia’s socio-economy, stressing that the achievement cannot be separated from continuous support from France

in a wide range of sectors since 1991.

She requested H.E. Ms. Yaël Braun-Pivet to further support the training programme for Cambodian legislative officials and encourage more trade and tourists from France to Cambodia.

H.E. Ms. Yaël Braun-Pivet was impressed that the French language is still widely used in Cambodia and requested Samdech Khuon Sudary to further support the French language education among the younger generation.

Samdech Khuon Sudary led her senior delegation for an official visit and participation in the summit from Mar. 2 to 11, and the gathering aims to promote and advocate for the rights and interests of women and girls globally.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse