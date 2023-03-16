Press Conference on SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 Progress

Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) and Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) have scheduled a press conference on preparation progress of the 32nd SEA Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games on Mar. 16-17.

The update was shared by CAMSOC adding that journalists from the 10 Southeast Asian countries and the world will attend the two-day press conference in Phnom Penh.

The committees planned to present the progress and report on Cambodia's readiness for the 32nd SEA Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games as well as the plan for royal sports fire ceremony and torch relay to the 10 ASEAN countries.

Live streaming plan for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023, media briefing plan and other special meetings will also be shared.

Participating national and international journalists will be invited to visit Morodok Techo National Stadium, the venue for the opening-closing ceremony of the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023, Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre, and National Stadium.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Presse