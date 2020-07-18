Prey Veng Potential Wetland Zone Mulled as Protected Natural Area

The Ministry of Environment is planning to include parts of a potential multi-purpose wetland area locally called “Boeungsne-Tuolporn Talei” in Prey Veng province as a protected natural area.

The plan was shared in a recent inter-ministerial meeting chaired by H.E. Srun Darith, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Prey Veng provincial deputy governor and other concerned stakeholders.

Situated in Baphnom district, the Boeungsne-Tuolporn Talei area covers a total 3,924 hectares of land surface.

This is another area of Cambodia potential as protected natural zones.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press