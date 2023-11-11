Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Urges Public Sector Organizations to Continuously Improve Service Delivery

Kuala Lumpur – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the crucial role of public sector organizations in supporting the government’s agenda by continuously improving the delivery of transparent, efficient, and people-friendly services. Speaking at the Local Government Development Ministry’s (KPKT) Excellence Awards 2023, Anwar stressed that such improvements are essential to ensure the country and its people enjoy continued harmony and prosperity.

According to BARNAMA News Agency, Anwar’s speech, delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who represented him at the event, highlighted the current global challenges, including power struggles, economic slowdown, and environmental crises. He stated that the government’s emphasis on sustainability and holistic well-being ensures that policies and their implementation benefit the people. Employees of public sector organizations were urged to perform their duties with dedication to realize the National Industrial Plan, Mid-Term Review of the Malaysia Plan, and the MADANI Budget effectively.

The Prime Minister commended KPKT for its initiatives like MyKiosk and Rumah Mesra Rakyat MADANI Homes (RMR), which positively impact the local economy and align with the objectives of the MADANI Economy to empower people’s lives. He praised the construction of 4,250 RMR units and 3,209 MyKiosk stalls as examples of initiatives that directly benefit the people, especially in rural communities and the B40 group.

Anwar expressed pride in KPKT’s prompt adoption and implementation of the MADANI Economic Framework, encouraging the ministry to maintain its spirit to achieve the desired results. He highlighted the contributions of competent and excellent civil servants to these achievements and hoped that KPKT’s initiatives would continue to empower people’s lives in line with the MADANI Economy’s primary objectives.